iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 691,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,569. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

