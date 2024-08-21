iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.00

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 32999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

