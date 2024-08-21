iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 3.31% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SMMD traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,531 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.