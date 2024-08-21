iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Shares Up 0%

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.39. 1,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

