Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

ITRI traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 23,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $166,898. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Itron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

