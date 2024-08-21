Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 9,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,134. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

