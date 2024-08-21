Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 393,639 shares.The stock last traded at $48.87 and had previously closed at $48.83.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
