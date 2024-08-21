Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 393,639 shares.The stock last traded at $48.87 and had previously closed at $48.83.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 86,307 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

