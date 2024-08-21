Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Hold

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AADI. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 288.72% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Aadi Bioscience
In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
