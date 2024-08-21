Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 2.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. 1,192,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,540,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.