Jonathan Morgan Sells 4,377 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $67,419.77.

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,943. The stock has a market cap of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

AOMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

