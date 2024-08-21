Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$17,362.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.59. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

