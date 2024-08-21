JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.74. 361,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,774. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $24,091,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

