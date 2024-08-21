JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,358. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $614.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
