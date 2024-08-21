JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI) Declares GBX 3.76 Dividend

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Price Performance
Shares of LON JUGI opened at GBX 355 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.02. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 278 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.94).
JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
