JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 98,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 41,672 shares.The stock last traded at $39.93 and had previously closed at $39.82.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.