Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.70

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
