Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $25.25. Karat Packaging shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 10,791 shares.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

