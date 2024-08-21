Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.77.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.