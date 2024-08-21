Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

