Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,953,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,155,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,394,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,740,000 after buying an additional 1,193,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

