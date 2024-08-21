Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 481,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

