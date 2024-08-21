Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

