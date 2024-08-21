Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 247,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,063,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $639.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.03 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

