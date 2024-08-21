Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.59

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.59 and last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$635.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 1.6694511 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

