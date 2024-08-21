KOK 24 Hour Volume Tops $97,813.17 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 60.7% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $197,566.84 and approximately $97,813.17 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.80 or 1.00013297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0009482 USD and is up 116.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $38,849.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

