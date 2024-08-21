Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 10% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and $1.67 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00038111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,322,253 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.