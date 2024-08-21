Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Up 5.3%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 22,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 107,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 13.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

