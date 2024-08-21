Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,009 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 945,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 270,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

