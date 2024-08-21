Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,892,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,082,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

