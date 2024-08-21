Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Chevron by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 773,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 269,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

