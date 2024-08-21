Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 737,092 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.