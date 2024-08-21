Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 840 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 72,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,018. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

