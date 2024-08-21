Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

