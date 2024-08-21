LCX (LCX) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

LCX (LCX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, LCX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $95.37 million and approximately $409,774.99 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.
LCX Token Profile
LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.
Buying and Selling LCX
