Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 425,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,809. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

