Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 1,633 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,235,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

