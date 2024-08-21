Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 902,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,875. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

