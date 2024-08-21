Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 3,797 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 475.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.86. 455,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.23 and a 200-day moving average of $254.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

