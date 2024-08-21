Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 548 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 18,911,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,142,316. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

