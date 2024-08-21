Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,189,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,472,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 3,219,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

