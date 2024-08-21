Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIRL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

