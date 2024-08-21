Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

