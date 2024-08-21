Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $109,514,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $24,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,687 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STN traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 32,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $88.42.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

