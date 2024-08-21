Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 0.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

