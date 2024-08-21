Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Lowers Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE SONY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 621,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,153. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

