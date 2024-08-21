Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 88,694 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Clarus by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 200,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Clarus stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,021. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $174.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

