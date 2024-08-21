Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $586,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 162,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

