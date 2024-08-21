Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

