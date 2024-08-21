Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 276 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

