Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $9,433,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,104 shares of company stock worth $1,005,072. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.80. 97,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,167. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMPR

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.