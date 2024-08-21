Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,886,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,505. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

